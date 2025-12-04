Dyson launches HushJet air purifier with a compact build in India at under Rs 30,000

Dyson has launched the HushJet air purifier, which not only has a compact build but is also not heavy on the pocket. This new purifier flaunts a unique star-shaped entrainment nozzle that circulates purified air with minimal noise. At under Rs. 30,000, it claims to purify the entire room by delivering high-pressure airflow and offering a filter life of up to five years.

The Dyson HushJet air purifier features a 360-degree electrostatic filter and a 360-degree activated carbon filter that claims to capture 99.97 per cent of particles, including pet dander and hair, food odours, gases such as nitrogen dioxide, and others. The purifier also has a sealed filtration system that traps the pollutants, so they can’t escape back into the clean air.

The company says that this compact air purifier is perfect for up to 1,076 sq ft, and it can be kept in the bedroom as well, as its sleep mode operates at 24 decibels while maintaining a quiet performance. The air purifier is also equipped with a smart monitoring sensor that adjusts its performance based on the air pollution level in the surroundings.

The air quality level and other features can be controlled via the MyDyson app. Users can remotely control airflow speed, timers, and keep track of filter health. Additionally, it's compatible with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri for hands-free controls.

Coming to the price, the Dyson HushJet air purifier will be available for Rs 29,900 in India. It can be purchased via Dyson.in and Dyson’s offline stores.