Dyson launches new Hot+Cool purifiers with advanced gas-capture technology

Dyson has unveiled two new additions to its Hot+Cool purifier range in India: the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx (HP12) and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1. Designed to deliver cleaner air and all-year comfort, both models introduce Dyson’s most sophisticated gas-capture system to date, engineered to combat worsening indoor air pollution during India’s high-pollution months.

Advertisement

As pollution levels continue to climb across Indian cities, indoor spaces face rising levels of harmful pollutants including nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10). These pollutants can irritate the skin, eyes and lungs, contributing to long-term respiratory issues. Dyson’s new Hot+Cool purifiers are built to counter these effects, reducing exposure to fine particles and gases while maintaining precise temperature control for year-round use.

Both purifiers feature built-in sensors that detect airborne contaminants such as dust, allergens and gases like NO₂. The system automatically adjusts purification levels in real time, displaying live air-quality data on an integrated LCD panel and through the MyDyson app for remote monitoring and control.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 uses HEPA H13 and activated carbon filters to capture ultrafine particles and odours, while maintaining a fully sealed system that prevents pollutants from leaking back into the air. The HP2 De-NOx (HP12) takes it further with a new K-Carbon filter that captures 50% more nitrogen dioxide than conventional carbon filters and also breaks down formaldehyde.

Advertisement

Both purifiers utilise Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology to deliver over 290 litres of purified airflow per second, circulating clean air throughout the room with 350° oscillation. Beyond purification, the dual-function system automatically heats or cools as needed, maintaining a consistent indoor temperature in all seasons.

The purifiers can be managed via the MyDyson app, allowing users to track air quality, schedule operations and receive maintenance alerts. Both models also support voice control through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx is priced at ₹68,900 and available in White/Gold and Nickel/Gold. The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 retails at ₹56,900 in White/Silver and Nickel/Silver. Both are available at Dyson stores across India and online at Dyson.in.