Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner launched in India; see features and price

Dyson has announced the launch of the Dyson WashG1 in India, marking its entry into the wet floor cleaning segment. This cordless cleaner is designed to tackle both wet and dry debris, making it an ideal solution for hard floor maintenance. Equipped with a range of advanced features, the Dyson WashG1 uses dual counter-rotating microfibre rollers and a unique hydration system to remove spills, dirt, and stains in a single pass.

The Dyson WashG1 incorporates a 1-litre clean-water tank, which distributes water across 26 points on each roller, enabling deep cleaning through hydration, absorption, and extraction. The rollers, made of dense microfibre with over 64,800 filaments per square centimetre, effectively absorb liquid spills while trapping dry dirt and hair. This design allows the machine to cover up to 3100 square feet on a single charge, making it efficient for large spaces.

A standout feature of the WashG1 is its innovative separation technology, which divides wet and dry debris for more hygienic disposal. As dirty water is extracted from the rollers, it flows directly into a separate 0.8-litre tank, while larger debris is captured in a detachable debris tray with a fine mesh filter. This design simplifies maintenance by ensuring that dirt and water are kept separate, reducing the risk of grime buildup inside the machine.

Charlie Park, Vice President of Dyson Home Engineering, explained the importance of controlling hydration levels during cleaning. The WashG1 offers multiple hydration modes - low, medium, and high - that can be customised according to flooring type and user preference. An additional boost mode allows users to tackle tough stains by increasing the water flow on demand.

The Dyson WashG1 is also designed for maximum manoeuvrability. With two motors powering the microfibre rollers in opposite directions, the machine provides edge-to-edge cleaning and glides smoothly across floors. Inspired by the Dyson Omni-glide, the WashG1 features caster wheels and a low-profile cleaner head for easy access under furniture.

The Dyson WashG1 is priced at ₹64,900 and is available on Dyson’s official website and at Dyson Demo stores across India. The device comes with a two-year warranty and accidental damage protection.