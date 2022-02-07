Dyson’s V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner launched: Here are all the details

Dyson’s latest vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim, is now available in India. The device features laser detection technology and has a Hyperdymium motor that can generate up to 150 air watts of suction. It also features a five-stage filtration process and as the company claims, the V12 Detect Slim can capture dust particles as small as 0.3 microns.

“As engineers, our job is to solve daily problems, and the past few months has created plenty of new ones with more time spent indoors. We are all cleaning more frequently, trying to remove the additional house dust but desperate for peace of mind that our homes are truly clean,” said James Dyson, Chief Engineer and Founder said the press statement announcing the new vacuum cleaner.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim uses laser tech to reveal hidden dust with the diode laser lodged in the cleaner head. The laser light helps reveal dust particles that are otherwise invisible to the naked eye and has been positioned at an optimal angle to cover most ground.

The laser diode is green in colour and the company says that this particular colour has been chosen to provide the best contrast and it is also fitted into the fluffy cleaner head so as dust on the floor can be seen and cleaned.

The vacuum cleaner is also capable of measuring both the size and the count of the dust particles 15,000 times per second with the acoustic piezo sensor. This sensor can convert vibrations into electrical signals and display the number and size of the particles on the LCD panel at the back of the Dyson V12 Detect Slim. This allows the user see how much dust has been removed and the size of the particles.

The sensor in the Dyson V12 Detect Slim is also capable of increasing the suction power on the device when it comes across a larger amount of dust. When the piezo sensor detects a higher concentration of dust it kicks into a high-power mode from the regular mode. This feature works when the vacuum is in auto mode.

Dyson has also added a new anti-tangle hair screw tool to the device which helps deal with the problem of hair getting stuck in the brush bar while cleaning. The anti-tangle conical brush bar in the Dyson V12 Detect Slim wraps hair into a spiral and helps dispose it off into the bin and prevents it from getting tangled around the brush bar.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is priced at Rs 58,900 and is available for purchase at Dyson’s retail stores and also online on the website.

