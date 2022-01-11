iRobot vacuum devices Roomba i7, Roomba i7+ and Braava Jet M6 get up to Rs 15000 discount, check details

Puresight Systems, the official and exclusive distributor of iRobot products in India has revealed the latest selling prices for its iRobot premium vacuum and mopping devices in India The company notes that due to increasing demand for robotic vacuum and mopping cleaners, it has rolled out a complete automated, immersive, and premium floor cleaning experience at affordable prices. The company notes that it has reduced iRobot premium vacuum and mopping robotic devices prices in India.

The iRobot premium vacuum i7 series Roomba i7 and Roomba i7+ are now available at Rs 44,900 and Rs 59,900 respectively letting consumers save Rs 15,000 each from the earlier selling cost. The prices of the Roomba i3 vacuum series, Roomba i3 and Roomba i3+ and Roomba 698 have also been reduced to Rs 29,900, Rs 44,900 and Rs 18,900 respectively. IRobot's automatic mopping robot's Braava Jet M6 price is also reduced to Rs 44,900 from Rs 56,900 earlier selling price.

Customers can avail iRobot premium vacuum and mopping devices at its new affordable pricing iRobot's offline stores, other retail partners such as Croma and Reliance Digital stores, and online platforms such as iRobot's official website, Amazon and Flipkart.

The Roomba i3 and i7 series are the mid and premium-range vacuums from iRobot in India that offer 3-staged cleaning efficiency with advanced features such as smart mapping, automatic dirt disposal, high-tech sensors, among other features. The Roomba 698 comes with dual multi-surface brushes, adaptive navigation, and operates through voice-based commands with the support of Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Braava jet M6 works with vSLAM navigation learn the layout of any home and builds personal Smart Maps where users can selectively choose which room to clean. The company notes that the vacuum and mop duo serves as the ideal 'cleaning assistant' for users who need far-reaching floor-cleaning assistance at their home with spotless finishing. The company notes that it aims to serve its expanded customer base and fulfil the increasing appetite for immersive premium automated cleaned households in the country. It aims to cater to the hybrid lifestyle people have adopted in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.



