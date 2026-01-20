ElevenLabs appoints Karthik Rajaram as India chief to drive AI voice expansion

AI voice and audio technology company ElevenLabs has appointed Karthik Rajaram as General Manager and Country Head for India, sharpening its focus on one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for AI-driven voice solutions.

Rajaram will lead the company’s India strategy, overseeing go-to-market execution, revenue growth and the development of a partner ecosystem spanning AI, media, enterprise and developer communities. The move positions India as a priority market in ElevenLabs’ global expansion plans as demand for generative voice technology accelerates across media, gaming, education and customer service.

The London- and New York-based startup has been expanding rapidly as businesses race to deploy realistic AI-generated voices for content creation, localisation and automation. India’s large creator economy, multilingual population and fast-growing digital ecosystem make it a strategic hub for scaling voice AI globally.

Founded in 2022, ElevenLabs has emerged as one of the most prominent players in the fast-growing AI voice market, attracting backing from investors and building a developer-first platform.

Rajaram brings more than two decades of experience scaling technology businesses in India. He most recently served as General Manager and Vice President for India and South Asia at Elastic, where he led market expansion and helped position India as a key global growth hub. He has previously held senior leadership roles at Freshworks, Akamai Technologies and Microsoft, working across cloud, security and enterprise technology adoption.

The appointment comes as global interest in generative audio surges alongside advances in large language models, with companies increasingly turning to AI voice platforms for localisation, accessibility and real-time customer engagement.