Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos: Here's the one thing both billionaires love and agree on

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have found something they both love and agree on. That this is actually HBO's new television series "The Last of Us."

Both billionaires have shared their admiration for the show online. Bezos tweeted earlier this week, ”Episode 3 of Last of Us is unbelievably good storytelling. I am in awe of @Nick_Offerman performance. Incredible.”

Musk responded to his Tweet by saying, “Great game, great show.”

Great game, great show January 31, 2023

The Last of Us

The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic action-adventure show by HBO, based on the video game developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment. It was released for the PlayStation 3 in 2013. The show and the game are set in a world ravaged by a fungal pandemic that has wiped out most of humanity and transformed many of the remaining people into infected monsters. The story follows Joel played by Pedro Pascal, a hardened survivor, as he escorts a teenage girl named Ellie played by Bella Ramsey across the United States in a desperate effort to find a group of resistance fighters known as the Fireflies.

Also read: Zombie fungus that inspired ‘The Last of Us’ is real?

It is widely considered one of the best video games of all time, thanks to its gripping story, immersive world, and masterful characters. The game's narrative is divided into five chapters, each of which takes place in a different location and explores a different aspect of the character's journey. Along the way, players encounter a variety of other survivors, both friendly and hostile, and are challenged to navigate a series of obstacles and battles that test their survival skills.

One of the key elements of The Last of Us is its strong character development. Joel and Ellie are two of the most well-realized characters in video game history, and their relationship forms the heart of the game. Players learn about their individual backgrounds and experiences, as well as their motivations and fears, through a series of interactions, cutscenes, and gameplay sequences.

For HBO, The Last of Us show has been a hit with the first two episodes averaging over 21 million viewers each since the series premiered last month. In India, the show is available to watch on Disney+ Hoststar.

Also Read: ChatGPT comes to Microsoft Teams with new premium subscription; check price, features

Visual Sneak Peak: Samsung Unpacked 2023 Event - Samsung Galaxy S23 phones, laptops and more