Elon Musk charged with lawsuit for disproportionate firing of women during Twitter layoffs

Twitter is facing another lawsuit in the wake of its recent massive layoffs, with two women claiming that the social media platform disproportionately let go of female employees. In early November, the world's richest person, Elon Musk, ordered a cost-cutting measure that led to the termination of almost 3,700 workers, with hundreds more resigning later.

The proposed class action filed in San Francisco federal court, spotted by Reuters alleges that 57 per cent of the female employees were laid off in comparison to 47 per cent of the male employees. The lawsuit highlights an even greater gender disparity in engineering roles - 63 per cent of women compared to 48 per cent of men. The plaintiffs accuse the company of breaching federal and California laws banning sex discrimination in the workplace.

In addition to this lawsuit, Shannon Liss-Riordan, the lawyer for the plaintiffs, has filed three other pending suits against Twitter, including claims that the company laid off workers and contractors without proper notice, failed to provide promised severance, and refused to allow remote work for people with disabilities.

Riordan claimed that women "had targets on their backs" after Elon Musk completed the takeover of Twitter, regardless of their skillset or prior contributions.

Other complaints

Furthermore, three other workers have lodged separate complaints with the US National Labor Relations Board, alleging that they were victims of retribution for standing up for better working conditions. Twitter has denied wrongdoing in the lawsuit concerning advance notice, with no response to the other complaints.



