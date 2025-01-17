Elon Musk congratulates Jeff Bezos after Blue Origin’s New Glenn successfully reaches orbit on first attempt

Jeff Bezos-led Blue Origin successfully launched its New Glenn reusable rocket on its maiden voyage. The launch, which took place from Florida, marked the rocket’s first orbital achievement, carrying an experimental platform to support satellite deployment. The achievement drew praise from rival and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who took to his platform, X (formerly Twitter), to commend Bezos and his team.

The launch vehicle, named after John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, successfully reached orbit after its second-stage engine cutoff. The mission update from Blue Origin highlighted this achievement, stating “Second stage engine cutoff confirmed. New Glenn’s second stage and payload are now in orbit. Another burn coming up…”

The rocket was carrying an experimental platform intended to host satellites or release them into precise orbits, advancing Blue Origin’s capabilities in satellite deployment.

While the mission was largely successful, the attempt to land the rocket’s booster on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean faced challenges. Media reports confirmed that the booster was lost during re-entry, highlighting the complexities of mastering reusable rocket technology.

Congratulations on reaching orbit on the first attempt! @JeffBezos https://t.co/EJl6L8aevV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2025

New Glenn’s flight was originally scheduled for a pre-dawn launch on Monday but faced delays due to ice build-up in critical plumbing, which required additional safety measures before liftoff.