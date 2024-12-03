scorecardresearch
Elon Musk congratulates Kashyap 'Kash' Patel on X: Know all about Donald Trump’s pick for FBI director

Born to Gujarati parents who emigrated from East Africa, Patel has carved out a distinguished legal and political career.

Kash Patel named new Director of FBI.

Indian-American Kashyap “Kash” Patel, recently nominated by US President-elect Donald Trump as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director, has taken to social media to connect with the public. On Sunday, Patel joined the platform X (formerly Twitter) and marked his debut with a simple post: “Hello X.”

The post garnered over seven million views and 24,000 comments, reflecting the public’s intense interest in Patel’s new role. Within hours, his follower count surged past 300,000, highlighting his growing influence.

Elon Musk, billionaire owner of X and Trump’s recently appointed government efficiency chief, congratulated Patel on his nomination.

Born in New York in 1980 to Gujarati parents who emigrated from East Africa, Patel has carved out a distinguished legal and political career. He completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Richmond before earning a law degree and certificate in International Law from the University College London Faculty of Laws.

Patel began his legal career as a public defender in Florida, representing clients in state and federal courts. He later transitioned to the Department of Justice, where he prosecuted high-profile international terrorism cases in East Africa and the United States.

Patel became a prominent figure during Donald Trump’s first term, advising both the director of national intelligence and the defense secretary. Known as a fierce critic of the FBI, his nomination signals Trump’s intention to reshape the bureau’s leadership.

Patel also played an active role in rallying support for Trump during his campaign against Democrat Kamala Harris, frequently appearing at campaign events.

Published on: Dec 03, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
