Elon Musk finally reveals Twitter Blue subscription price for Android users

Twitter has finally revealed the pricing of its premium subscription service Twitter Blue. The new subscription service is being sold at a price of $11 per month. The amount is the same for both Android and iOS users. However, the subscriber can get the membership at just $8 if they decide to pay via the Twitter website. Elon Musk is demanding a premium of $3 from Android and iOS to factor in the hefty taxation from both application stores.

Twitter also introduced new annual plans for its subscription. Users opting for a 12-months Twitter Blue subscription will have to pay $84, saving $12. The same offer is not available for subscribers planning to buy the subscription via Android's Play Store or iOS' App Store.

Twitter Blue was first launched in the year 2021 at a price of around $4.99. However, after Musk's takeover in October 2022, the subscription plan was revamped. The price was also increased to $8. One major change in the subscription was the inclusion of blue checkmark verification. Twitter users will need to pay the subscription fee to get the coveted Blue tick on Twitter.