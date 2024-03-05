scorecardresearch
Business Today
Elon Musk loses world's richest person title to Jeff Bezos





 

Elon Musk is no longer the world's richest person. 

Musk lost his position, for the first time in nine months, to Jeff Bezos after shares in Tesla tumbled 7.2% on Monday. 

Musk now has a net worth of $197.7 billion; Bezos’ fortune is $200.3 billion. 



The wealth gap between Musk, 52, and Bezos, which at one point was as wide as $142 billion, has been shrinking as Amazon and Tesla shares move in opposite directions. While both are among the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks that have propelled US equity markets, Amazon shares have more than doubled since late 2022 and are within striking distance of a record high. Tesla is down about 50% from its 2021 peak.

Tesla shares fell on Monday after preliminary data showed shipments from its factory in Shanghai slumped to the lowest in more than a year. Amazon, meanwhile, is coming off its best online sales growth since early in the pandemic. 

Musk’s wealth could take a further hit after a Delaware judge struck down his $55 billion pay package at Tesla, where he’s chief executive. The decision took the side of an investor who’d challenged Musk’s compensation plan, which had been the largest in history. 

Published on: Mar 05, 2024, 7:11 AM IST
