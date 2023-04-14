Elon Musk plans AI startup to rival OpenAI, says report

Billionaire Elon Musk is working on launching an artificial intelligence start-up that will rival ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, said a report on Friday.

Billionaire seeks to hire engineers, attract investors and acquire chips needed to build large language model, reported Financial Times citing people familiar with his plans.

Twitter-owner Musk is assembling a team of AI researchers and engineers, according to the report, which added he is also in discussions with some investors in SpaceX and Tesla Inc about putting money into his new venture.

A group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives, including Musk, recently called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI's GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

Musk has reportedly secured thousands of graphic processor units, systems that power high-powered computing required for tasks such as AI and high-end graphics, news site Business Insider reported earlier this week.

Musk is secretly working on an artificial intelligence project at the microblogging site, according to a recent report in the Independent. The second richest man in the world has already poached two researchers from leading AI research firm DeepMind and has also invested in 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs), the Independent report further said.

According to the outlet, the effort entails creating a sizeable language model like those used in other generative AI systems such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. It is to be noted that Mr Musk is one of the founders of Open AI and he left the company in 2018. He has since then criticised the company's "move away from its founding principles".

