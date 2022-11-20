Elon Musk plans to fire more employees at Twitter in second round of layoffs: Report

Twitter's new owner and CEO Elon Musk is reportedly looking to fire more employees, this time focusing on the company's sales and partnership division following a wave of resignations among engineers, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

Further layoffs at Twitter may happen on Monday. Musk has already fired over 50 per cent of 7500 employees at Twitter.

This comes just days after Twitter employees were given an ultimatum by Musk: either stay on and put in long hours at a “hardcore” version of Twitter, or quit with severance pay.

Following the warning, a flurry of resignations hit Twitter. However, compared to those in sales, partnerships, and other similar roles, more employees in technical roles chose to leave, the report quoted sources as saying.

Musk asked the leaders of sales and partnership departments to fire more employees - a demand resisted by Robin Wheeler, who oversaw marketing and sales, refused to do so, and Maggie Suniewick, who managed partnerships. Both lost their jobs as a result, the report said.

Wheeler had earlier this month considered leaving Twitter but was persuaded to stay, the report quoted sources as saying. She has aided Musk in his efforts to reach out to sponsors who are wary of Twitter's shifting priorities and goals. Major companies have announced that they are stopping their Twitter spending.

After months of back-and-forth negotiations, Musk, the world's richest man and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal in October.

Hours after taking over, Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and policy head Vijaya Gadde. He also justified his move of laying off 50 per cent of total staff. He said he had no choice as the company was losing $4 million a day.

"Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50 per cent more than legally required," he said.

Also Read: Elon Musk restores Donald Trump's Twitter account

Also Read: Don’t be swayed by Elon Musk: Ashneer Grover's word of advice on mass layoffs