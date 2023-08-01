scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Elon Musk removes bright and massive X symbol sitting atop X-Twitter headquarters

Feedback

Elon Musk removes bright and massive X symbol sitting atop X-Twitter headquarters

Ironically, Elon Musk made a strong statement in favour of San Francisco, announcing that Twitter will not be moving out of San Francisco

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
X symbol sitting atop X-Twitter headquarters X symbol sitting atop X-Twitter headquarters
SUMMARY
  • The city building department had registered 24 complaints after the massive X symbol was placed on the top of the building
  • The neighbours complained about intrusive lights
  • The symbol of the rebranded version of Twitter was installed on Friday and removed on Monday

Just days after Elon Musk installed a massive X symbol atop X (formerly Twitter) headquarters, it has been taken down unceremoniously. The glowing X mark on the roof of X's San Francisco office has been brought to the ground. The move came after multiple complaints from the neighbours. 

A Reuters report claims that the city building department had registered 24 complaints after the massive X symbol was placed on the top of the building. The symbol of the rebranded version of Twitter was installed on Friday and was removed on Monday. The neighbours complained about intrusive lights. 

Ironically, Elon Musk made a strong statement in favour of San Francisco, announcing that Twitter will not be moving out of the state despite an exodus of other companies. In his recent tweet Musk said, "Many have offered rich incentives for X (fka Twitter) to move its HQ out of San Francisco. Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving. Therefore, they expect X will move too. We will not. You only know who your real friends are when the chips are down. San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend."

According to the report, the city Department of Building Inspection confirmed that building inspectors removed the X structure after it was dismantled. The department further stated, "The property owner will be assessed fees for the unpermitted installation of the illuminated structure."

On the other hand, X claims that the removal of the letter X was voluntary.

Twitter rebranded to X

Less than a year since the takeover of the Twitter brand, Elon Musk has managed to change the name of the company. The company was first taken private after the $44-billion deal and then it was revealed that Twitter was acquired by Musk's X Corp. The new rebranded version of Twitter, fits the billionaires vision of a super app that will have features ranging from plain old social media and communications to even banking and payments. 

Also read: Elon Musk installs massive ‘X’ symbol on Twitter HQ; faces backlash from city officials and neighbours

Also read: 'You know your real friends when…': X CEO Elon Musk on not moving its headquarters out of San Francisco

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Aug 01, 2023, 7:54 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement