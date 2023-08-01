Elon Musk removes bright and massive X symbol sitting atop X-Twitter headquarters

Just days after Elon Musk installed a massive X symbol atop X (formerly Twitter) headquarters, it has been taken down unceremoniously. The glowing X mark on the roof of X's San Francisco office has been brought to the ground. The move came after multiple complaints from the neighbours.

A Reuters report claims that the city building department had registered 24 complaints after the massive X symbol was placed on the top of the building. The symbol of the rebranded version of Twitter was installed on Friday and was removed on Monday. The neighbours complained about intrusive lights.

Ironically, Elon Musk made a strong statement in favour of San Francisco, announcing that Twitter will not be moving out of the state despite an exodus of other companies. In his recent tweet Musk said, "Many have offered rich incentives for X (fka Twitter) to move its HQ out of San Francisco. Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving. Therefore, they expect X will move too. We will not. You only know who your real friends are when the chips are down. San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend."

According to the report, the city Department of Building Inspection confirmed that building inspectors removed the X structure after it was dismantled. The department further stated, "The property owner will be assessed fees for the unpermitted installation of the illuminated structure."

On the other hand, X claims that the removal of the letter X was voluntary.

Twitter rebranded to X

Less than a year since the takeover of the Twitter brand, Elon Musk has managed to change the name of the company. The company was first taken private after the $44-billion deal and then it was revealed that Twitter was acquired by Musk's X Corp. The new rebranded version of Twitter, fits the billionaires vision of a super app that will have features ranging from plain old social media and communications to even banking and payments.

