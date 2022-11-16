Elon Musk reveals relaunch date of new Twitter Blue subscription

Elon Musk has revealed that the revamped Twitter Blue will finally be relaunched on November 29. The billionaire made the announcement on Twitter. He claimed that the service will get delayed to get a 'rock solid' start.

In his tweet, he said, "Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid." In the same thread of tweets, Musk confirmed that all legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a matter of months.

When asked about the official badge and similar badges to highlight celebrities, Musk responded by saying that it will be hard to decide who's a celeb and who isn't. He is of the opinion that "follower count and disallowing deliberate impersonation" could be taken into consideration to make the distinction.

In a tweet he said, "Hard to say who’s celeb & who isn’t. Being able to sort by follower count & disallowing deliberate impersonation probably solves this."

The revamped Twitter Blue was launched a week after Musk's takeover and it led to chaos on the platform as both legacy checkmarks and new Twitter Blue subscription were active. Many users were able to change their name to impersonate other popular accounts and at the same time have the blue checkmark. The confusion led to massive increase in impersonator accounts. Twitter ended up rolling back the feature.

Elon Musk has announced that the new feature will cost $7.99 in the US. In India, the price hasn't been revealed officially but many users reported that they were getting notifications to subscribe Twitter Blue at a price of Rs 719. The price turns out to be more than what US users have been asked to pay for the Blue subscription.