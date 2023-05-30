Elon Musk to visit China for the first time in three years

Tesla's Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, is scheduled to visit China this week, marking his first trip to the country in three years. The visit comes shortly after Musk's team held discussions with Indian officials, fueling speculation about Tesla's expansion plans. Musk is expected to meet senior Chinese officials and tour Tesla's Shanghai plant, according to Reuters. The exact agenda of Musk's visit remains undisclosed.

China is Tesla's second-largest market, following the United States, and the company's Shanghai plant serves as its largest production hub for electric vehicles. Musk's visit holds significance as Tesla faces growing competition from Chinese automakers exporting their locally manufactured electric vehicles. The weak demand in the world's largest auto market has intensified this competition.

Despite the challenges, Tesla has not provided updates on its plans to boost output by 450,000 vehicles annually at its Shanghai plant. In April, the company announced its intention to construct a factory in Shanghai specifically for producing Megapack energy storage products. Moreover, Tesla has submitted proposals to expand the capacity of powertrain production at the Shanghai plant to 1.75 million units per year.

Musk acknowledged some limitations to expanding in China during an interview with CNBC, stating that the constraints were not due to a lack of demand but rather other factors.

In the same interview, Musk emphasized the importance of U.S.-China relations, remarking that the tensions between the two nations should concern everyone.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Tesla is expected to announce the location of its new factory by the end of this year. Elon Musk, during a recent interview with WSJ, expressed his enthusiasm for India when asked if he found the country "interesting." India's IT minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, echoed this sentiment, stating that Tesla is serious about establishing a manufacturing base in the country. The statements align with Tesla's recent interactions with the Indian government, suggesting the potential for a new electric vehicle project.

