Elon Musk's Starlink gets licence to operate in India, awaiting spectrum allocation now

India has officially granted a licence to Elon Musk’s Starlink to offer satellite-based internet services, setting the stage for the company’s entry into one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets. The announcement comes as India celebrates the 30th anniversary of its first-ever cellular phone call, made on 31 July 1995.

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed the development on Thursday, stating that regulatory groundwork is in place to facilitate a smooth rollout. “Starlink has been granted a Unified License to launch satellite internet services in India. Frameworks for spectrum allocation and gateway establishment are ready, ensuring smooth rollout,” Scindia said, as quoted by PTI.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) approved Starlink’s application earlier in July. The company, operated by Musk’s aerospace firm SpaceX, had first applied for the licence in 2021 but faced delays linked to spectrum allocation and regulatory hurdles. The recent approval follows prolonged engagement with Indian authorities and marks a significant step towards expanding internet access to underserved and remote regions of the country.

Starlink will join other major players in India’s satellite broadband race, including Eutelsat OneWeb, backed by the Bharti Group, and Jio’s joint venture with Luxembourg-based SES. While both rivals have received permission to provide services, they are still awaiting spectrum allocation to begin commercial operations.

Scindia also used the occasion to highlight the broader progress of India’s digital journey, stating that the country’s transformation over the past 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been “nothing short of extraordinary.”