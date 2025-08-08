Elon Musk's Starlink to store Indian user data domestically, says government

Elon Musk’s Starlink will store all Indian user data, traffic and related details within the country, without mirroring any of it to servers abroad, the government confirmed in Parliament on Thursday.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has granted a Unified License (UL) to Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited after the company accepted all stipulated terms, including strict security conditions. The satellite internet provider is now preparing to launch its affordable services in India.

Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the “security conditions, inter-alia, include the establishment of earth station gateway(s) in India for providing satellite-based communication services with no user traffic originating from or destined for India to be routed through any gateway located outside India, no copying and decryption of the Indian data outside the country, and the Indian user traffic is not to be mirrored to any system/server located abroad”.

The DoT has also sought recommendations from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on the terms and conditions for assigning spectrum, including pricing, for satellite-based communication services.

“Satellite-based communication services is an upcoming area and, as any new economic activity would do, it is also expected to generate employment in the country, as it involves, inter alia, the installation, operation and maintenance of the telecom network including user terminal equipment,” the minister said.

Starlink received its Unified License in June, followed by a five-year authorisation from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) last month. The company must now acquire spectrum from the government and set up ground infrastructure before launching services. The DoT is expected to allocate trial spectrum so Starlink can complete security compliance demonstrations.