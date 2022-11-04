Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover: Microblogging platform starts sacking employees in India

Microblogging platform Twitter has sacked a "significant chunk" of its team in India. According to reports, the employees were given the pink slip as Twitter began terminating employees in India.

"Layoffs have begun. Several of my coworkers have received emails informing them of this,” a Twitter employee in India anonymously told PTI.

This comes after Twitter was sued for wrongful termination of approximately 3,700 employees following Elon Musk's takeover of the microblogging website. This figure accounts for half of the total workforce. According to Bloomberg, a class-action lawsuit was filed on Thursday in federal court in San Francisco.

A 25-year-old Indian Yash Agarwal, who was sacked among many, took to Twitter to vent out his emotions.

“Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture" Yash tweeted, He shared the same post on his LinkedIn profile.

Twitter had sent emails to its employees informing them of the mass layoffs. The company has recently removed many employees from internal services such as Slack and official email. These employees, ironically, took to Twitter to announce their departure from Twitter's payroll.

According to internal plans reviewed by Reuters, Musk is looking to fire around 3,700 Twitter employees, or roughly half of the workforce, in order to cut costs and impose a demanding new work ethic.

Last week, Musk started his tenure at Twitter by letting go of the company's CEO, Parag Agrawal, as well as the CFO and a few other key executives. The top management left soon after that. Musk has now begun a significant effort to reduce the company's overall workforce.

