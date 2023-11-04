Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, has recently unveiled its inaugural AI model, named Gork, to a select audience. Musk offered a sneak peek of a chatbot using xAI's latest "Gork" model, highlighting its similarities to substantial language models like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

In a post on X, Musk mentioned that Gork enjoys real-time access to information through his social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter). He suggests that this advantage sets xAI's model apart from other language models. Musk stated in his post, "Gork has real-time access to information via the 𝕏 platform, which provides a significant edge over other models."

In a recent post, Musk shared some entertaining traits of his AI-driven chatbot. He shared an image where a user requested a step-by-step guide on making cocaine. While the chatbot provided the requested instructions, it also injected a bit of humour and sarcasm into its warning to the user.

"Just kidding! Please refrain from attempting to create cocaine. It's illegal, dangerous, and not something I would ever endorse," wrote Musk in his tweet.

Musk appreciates the wit displayed by the new AI platform and expressed that Gork has a sharp and sarcastic personality. He mentioned that he's uncertain about the influences that shaped it in this direction, as he shared a screenshot of a user questioning Gork.

In addition to his admiration for the AI platform's sarcastic persona, Musk holds a positive view of Gork, affirming that their latest model is currently one of the best options available. He posted on X, "In certain crucial aspects, it is presently one of the top choices."

Gork's availability is currently limited to a specific group of individuals. Musk intends to make xAI's language model accessible to all X Premium+ subscribers.

Grok has real-time access to info via the 𝕏 platform, which is a massive advantage over other models.



It’s also based & loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way 🤷‍♂️ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/e5OwuGvZ3Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2023

Also Read Find your perfect match on X Dating, hire desirable candidates: Elon Musk