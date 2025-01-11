Elon Musk's X introduces parody labels to enhance account transparency

X, formerly known as Twitter, has introduced a new account label specifically for parody or satire accounts in a move aimed at reducing impersonation and improving content transparency. The ‘Parody Account’ label, announced on Friday, will appear beneath the profile of such accounts and on their posts, helping users differentiate between real entities and their satirical counterparts.

The microblogging platform explained the feature via its official safety account, noting that the labels adhere to its Parody, Commentary, and Fan (PCF) regulation. This regulation allows accounts to engage in satire and commentary while ensuring content visibility does not create confusion or imply an affiliation.

The new labels are designed to clarify the source of content, providing a clear distinction between authentic accounts and those created for satire. According to X’s policy, while users are not required to display their real identities, impersonating individuals, organisations, or groups with deceptive intent is strictly prohibited.

X owner Elon Musk has been a vocal advocate for such measures. In 2022, Musk emphasised the need for parody accounts to include the term “parody” in their account name rather than just their bio.

The parody labels, first spotted in development in November 2024, are currently optional. Users can apply the label by navigating to Settings and Privacy > Your Account > Account Information and selecting the “Parody, commentary, and fan account” option.

For accounts found to be inauthentic or engaging in misleading behaviour, X users can report them through the app or the platform’s Help Centre. While the feature remains voluntary at this stage, X plans to notify users should the labels become mandatory in the future.