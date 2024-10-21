Elon Musk's xAI is looking for Hindi-speaking 'AI tutors' and the job can pay up to Rs 5000 per hour

Elon Musk's AI-focused company, xAI, is currently seeking bilingual experts for the position of AI Tutors. The initiative aims to develop advanced AI systems to help humanity better understand the universe. This new role provides a unique opportunity to contribute to this mission by enhancing AI models with data in multiple languages, including Hindi. The job can also be applied for from India with an option to work remotely. However, the remuneration offered might differ.

The job, titled 'AI Tutor - Bilingual,' is a six-month, remote, temporary position. Successful candidates will be responsible for generating and labeling data to train xAI's models. Applicants should be fluent in English and at least one other language, such as Hindi, French, Chinese, or Arabic. The role involves using proprietary software to accurately input and label datasets, collaborating with xAI's technical team, and ensuring the production of high-quality multilingual data.

Beyond data labeling, AI Tutors will work on projects aimed at enhancing xAI's generative AI models. The position requires a combination of language proficiency and strong research skills to accurately and contextually handle content in both English and additional languages.

Ideal candidates should have a background in technical writing, journalism, or professional writing, with experience in any of the mentioned languages. A passion for technological innovation and strong communication skills are essential. The selection process will include assessments in both English and the additional language to ensure candidates can effectively work in both contexts.

xAI is offering an hourly rate ranging from $35 to $65 (approximately ₹2,900 to ₹5,400), depending on experience and qualifications. The full-time position requires availability from Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM in the candidate's local time zone. Full-time roles also offer standard medical and dental benefits. The listing also claims that the exact compensation may vary based on skills, experience, and location.

For individuals in India, this position offers a chance to tackle global AI challenges from home while receiving a competitive international salary. Elon Musk's xAI seeks individuals ready to make a significant impact in the rapidly evolving AI industry. If you are fluent in Hindi or other listed languages and have a passion for technology, this opportunity could be an excellent way to engage with a groundbreaking AI project.