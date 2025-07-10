Emirates to start accepting crypto payments? Here's what you need to know

Emirates has signed a preliminary agreement with cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com to enable digital asset payments across its services, as the airline looks to broaden its appeal to younger, tech-savvy customers.

The partnership, expected to take effect next year, would integrate Crypto.com Pay into Emirates’ payment infrastructure, subject to regulatory approvals and compliance checks, the airline’s parent company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“ This strategic move is in line with Dubai’s vision to be at the forefront of financial innovation while at the same time providing our customers with greater flexibility and choice in how they transact with Emirates,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer.

The MoU was signed in Dubai in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group. The two companies will also explore joint marketing campaigns to drive awareness and adoption of the new payment option.

The UAE has emerged as a growing hub for the global crypto industry, with regulators such as the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai overseeing the sector since 2022. Several use cases have already taken shape, including cryptocurrency payments for real estate, school fees and transportation.

Advertisement

One of the largest crypto ecosystems in the region is housed within Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), where more than 650 crypto firms are currently based.

Other regional carriers have also begun experimenting with digital currencies. In May, Dubai-listed Air Arabia announced it would accept AE Coin, a UAE dirham-backed stablecoin, for flight bookings.

Crypto.com’s President and COO Eric Anziani said the agreement with Emirates would help accelerate the everyday use of digital assets and strengthen the company’s presence across the Gulf region.