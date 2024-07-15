'Empowering workforce in India critical': Zoho Corp credits Apple for streamlining product design and employee satisfaction

Zoho Corp, a global software company, attributes its seamless product design process partly to its reliance on Apple. Rajalakshmi Srinivasan, Director of Product Management at Zoho Corp., explained, “I believe that we shape our tools and in turn the tools shape us. Using Apple products has changed the way we consider and approach product design."

Srinivasan highlighted how Apple products, known for their compatibility with leading developer tools, empower Zoho's team to develop world-class software. This focus on providing employees with top-tier tools extends to Zoho's device policy, allowing employees to choose their preferred devices, fostering a sense of ownership and aligning with the company's innovation-driven culture.

Beyond product development, Zoho leverages Apple technology for its internal operations. Apple devices, managed through Apple Business Manager, streamline deployment and management processes, allowing IT to efficiently provision devices and applications, according to Srinivasan.

The company also sees security benefits in its choice of technology. With features like hardware-based encryption, Touch ID, and Face ID enabled by default, Apple devices simplify security management for both IT and employees.

Zoho reports a 50% reduction in IT support requests for Macs compared to PCs, further demonstrating the efficiency and user-friendliness of Apple products. Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO of Zoho Corp., emphasised the broader impact of their technology choices: “Empowering communities and developing a strong workforce in India are critical not only for Zoho — but also for our economy and the rural areas that make India, India. This is why we choose Apple technology.”

This commitment to empowering employees and communities extends to Zoho's ongoing mission of investing in local economies. The company prioritises establishing offices in rural areas and small towns, equipping employees with tools like Macs and iPhones to support their work and professional development.