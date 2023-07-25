Enigma launches new electric scooter Ambier N8 in India with 200 km range at Rs 1,05,000

Enigma Automobiles, an EV manufacturer based in Madhya Pradesh, has launched a new electric scooter Ambier N8. The Ambier N8 claims a range of 200 kilometres on a single charge, paired with a charging time of 2-4 hours.

Enigma Ambier N8 Price

The Ambier N8 price range starts from Rs 1,05,000 to Rs 1,10,000 ex-showroom depending on the buyer's location. Enigma Automobiles has started online bookings for the new electric scooter. The N8 Thunderstorm is available in five colours – Grey, White, Blue, Matte Black, and Silver

Enigma Ambier N8 Feature

The Ambier N8 uses a 1500-watt motor that allows a top speed of 45 kmph – 50 kmph. The scooter has a load capacity of 200 kg, according to Enigma. Additionally, the scooter offers a 26-litre boot capacity. The scooter also supports connected features via the ENIGMA ON Connect App.

Anmol Bohre, co-founder & Managing Director, Enigma Automobiles said, "With the launch of the Ambier N8, we at Enigma Automobiles are proud to address one of the key concerns in the electric vehicle industry: range anxiety. Clocking an impressive range of 200 kilometres on a single charge, the Ambier N8 empowers riders with confidence, knowing they have the freedom to explore without range anxiety holding them back."

He further added, "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our exceptional team of engineers and our dedicated staff, whose unwavering commitment and hard work have made the launch of the Ambier N8 possible. I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to our valued customers, whose feedback and support have been invaluable in inspiring us to continuously improve and bring forth new products. It is through their trust and encouragement that we strive to raise the bar and provide exceptional mobility solutions."