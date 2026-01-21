Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal steps down as Group CEO, names Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa as successor

Eternal Ltd, formerly known as Zomato Ltd, said founder Deepinder Goyal will step away from his role as Group Chief Executive Officer effective 1 February, handing over day-to-day leadership of the food delivery and quick-commerce group to Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa.

Goyal will remain on the company’s board as Vice Chairman, subject to shareholder approval, according to a letter sent to shareholders on 21 January.

“Today, I am going to step away from the Group CEO role, and subject to shareholders’ approval, will remain on the board of directors as Vice Chairman,” Goyal wrote. “Albinder Dhindsa (Albi) will be Eternal's new Group CEO.”

The transition marks a major leadership shift at one of India’s most prominent consumer internet companies, which operates food delivery platform Zomato and quick-commerce firm Blinkit.

Goyal said the decision was driven by his desire to pursue new, higher-risk ideas that do not fit within Eternal’s strategic scope as a listed company.

“Of late, I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation,” he wrote. “These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal.”

Goyal is involved with two futuristic ventures: LAT Aerospace, focused on developing lightweight, efficient regional aircraft and gas turbine engines, and Temple, a non-invasive brain-monitoring device that tracks blood flow to the head, potentially for understanding brain ageing.

“The expectations, legal and otherwise, of a public company CEO in India demand singular focus,” Goyal said. “This transition allows Eternal to remain sharply focused, while giving me the space to explore ideas that do not fit Eternal’s risk profile.”

Albinder Dhindsa takes charge

Dhindsa, who founded and runs Blinkit, will now take over as Group CEO and lead the company’s execution and operating priorities.

“The centre of gravity for operating decisions moves to Albi,” Goyal wrote. “As Group CEO, he will own day-to-day execution, operating priorities, and business decisions.”

Goyal credited Dhindsa with building Blinkit into one of Eternal’s most important growth engines.

“Blinkit's journey from acquisition to breakeven happened under his leadership,” he said. “He built the team, the culture, the supply chain, the operating rhythm. He has the DNA of a battle-hardened founder and his ability to execute far exceeds mine.”

Blinkit will remain the company’s largest growth opportunity and Dhindsa’s top priority, Goyal added.

Goyal added that his long-term involvement with the company remains unchanged.

“I have spent eighteen years, almost half my life, building this company. I will continue doing that,” he wrote.

He said he will continue to work closely with Dhindsa and co-founder Akshant Goyal on strategy, culture, leadership development, and governance.