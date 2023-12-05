EU-style charger rules in India will affect PLI target, warns Apple

Apple has stated that if India plans to follow the European Union (EU) rule that requires smartphones to have universal USB-C charging port, its local production will be hit adversely, reported Reuters. As per the EU rule, all smartphones need to have universal charging ports in India by June 2025. This deadline is 6 months later than the one given by EU.

Notably, smartphone manufactures like Samsung have agreed to this new government rule, unlike Apple that is lobbying for an exemption or delay in the deadline further. As per the report, Apple officials, in a meeting held on November 28 with India’s IT ministry, requested to exempt the existing iPhone models from this rule. The officials warned that if that is not done, the company will struggle to meet the production target set under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in India. The official did not exactly reveal the impact on the production.

For years, Apple has used its own lightning ports in the iPhone models. The latest iPhone 15 series was the first one to get a type-c port for charging, after being compelled by the EU. According to the EU, one single charger solution would save around $271 million for consumers. It will allow India to reduce its e-waste.

According to Bloomberg, as reported in August 2023, Apple manufactured 7 per cent of its total iPhones in India.

For the unaware, PLI scheme by PM Narendra Modi allows electronic manufacturers in India to get incentives for fresh investments and incremental phone sales every year. Manufacturers like Apple suppliers including Foxconn use this scheme in India.

As per a statement by Apple executives during the meeting, "If the regulation is implemented on earlier models of mobile phones, they (Apple) will not be able to meet the PLI targets.”

Apple iPhone 15 manufacture in India

Back in September 2023, Apple started the commercial production of the iPhone 15 at Foxconn's plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. This marked the first time a newly launched iPhone model was assembled in India alongside its global release.

