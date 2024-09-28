European Space Agency to intentionally destroy a satellite to see what happens and tackle space debris problem

The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced an ambitious mission to deliberately destroy a satellite upon its reentry into Earth's atmosphere. This unconventional approach, part of ESA's Zero Debris Charter initiative, aims to gather valuable data on how satellites break apart during reentry, ultimately helping to mitigate the growing problem of space junk.

The mission, named Destructive Reentry Assessment Container Object (DRACO), involves launching a specially designed satellite in 2027. As the satellite descends back into Earth's atmosphere, its internal sensors and cameras will collect data on the disintegration process.

A key component of DRACO is a 40-centimeter capsule, engineered to survive the satellite's destruction. This capsule will transmit the collected data back to Earth as it descends towards the ocean.

DRACO, approximately the size of a washing machine and weighing around 200kg, will be built by aerospace engineering company Deimos. The satellite will be equipped with 200 sensors and four cameras but will lack propulsion and navigation systems, mimicking the uncontrolled reentry of most space debris.

The mission faces a critical challenge: transmitting the collected data within a 20-minute window before the capsule plunges into the ocean. This requires overcoming hurdles like deploying a parachute while tumbling through the atmosphere.

The DRACO mission is a big step in addressing the escalating issue of space debris. As more satellites are launched into orbit, the accumulation of defunct satellites, rocket parts, and other debris poses an increasing threat to operational spacecraft and future space exploration.