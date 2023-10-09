scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Evergrande's $500 mln EV share deal suspended, stock to resume trading

Feedback

Evergrande's $500 mln EV share deal suspended, stock to resume trading

The suspension of the share subscription deal was due to "significant uncertainties" tied to the Evergrande group, the filing by the Chinese firm said.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Previously, Evergrande said investigations had been initiated against the parent company, its founder and senior executives, while the firm's debt restructuring plan has also been derailed Previously, Evergrande said investigations had been initiated against the parent company, its founder and senior executives, while the firm's debt restructuring plan has also been derailed

A share sale plan between China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, the electric-vehicle arm of embattled property developer China Evergrande and US-listed NWTN has been halted, according to a Hong Kong bourse stock filing on Sunday.

The suspension of the share subscription deal was due to "significant uncertainties" tied to the Evergrande group, the filing by the Chinese firm said.

Previously, Evergrande said investigations had been initiated against the parent company, its founder and senior executives, while the firm's debt restructuring plan has also been derailed.

In an announcement in August, the electric-vehicle subsidiary said it had agreed to issue 6.18 billion new shares to Dubai-based mobility company NWTN for a total consideration of HK$3.89 billion ($496.72 million), implying a subscription price of HK$0.6297 per share.

Trading in shares of the China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, which were suspended on Sept. 28, will resume on Monday, the Sunday filing said.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Oct 09, 2023, 8:27 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement