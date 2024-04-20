Every global brand wants to be in India: OYO's Ritesh Agarwal

Ritesh Agarwal, the Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, a renowned global hospitality chain, has advocated for international companies to seize the opportunity to establish businesses in India. Agarwal, who also serves as a prominent judge on 'Shark Tank India,' expressed his views in a recent post on social media platform X.

Agarwal highlighted the current favourable conditions in India, citing the country's welcoming government policies and conducive business environment. "This is the ideal time for global companies to come and start a business in the country," he asserted.

He further underscored the growing appeal of India as a destination for global brands, stating, "Today, every global brand wants to be in the country."

Reflecting on India's evolving role on the global stage, Agarwal remarked, "From being the back office for the world to being the talent capital for the world, India has come a long way globally."

Agarwal issued a direct message to businesses worldwide, emphasising the significance of considering India in their expansion strategies. "If you are a global brand or a startup or a business and India is not on your radar, you are probably missing out greatly," he cautioned.

The hospitality and travel-tech giant OYO Rooms recently disclosed its financial performance for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024. The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 30 crore, marking another successful quarter following a PAT of over Rs 16 crore in the second quarter of the same fiscal year.