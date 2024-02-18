Ex-YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's son Marco Troper found dead in US university dorm: Report

Marco Troper, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead in his dorm at the University of California, Berkeley. Authorities were alerted to an unresponsive student at the Clark Kerr dorms, where Troper was pronounced dead despite efforts from the Berkeley Fire Department.

The cause of death is currently unknown, with campus police stating there's no evidence of foul play. Troper's grandmother Esther Wojcicki, however, suggested a possible drug overdose.

"He ingested a drug, and we don't know what was in it... One thing we do know, it was a drug," Esther told SFGATE. The family is awaiting a toxicology report to clarify the situation, which could take 30 days.

Remembered as a 'loving' and 'math genius', Troper was a freshman majoring in Mathematics. He was socially active, forming strong bonds in his dorm at Stern Hall and participating in the Zeta Psi fraternity. The family expressed their grief on social media, with Esther Wojcicki describing him as a 'kind, loving, smart, fun, and beautiful human being' and reflecting on his vibrant life at Berkeley.

"Marco was the most kind, loving, smart, fun, and beautiful human being," Esther said on Facebook. Susan Wojcicki described her son as a kind, loving, smart, and beautiful individual who was just starting his second semester at UC Berkeley.

"He had a strong community of friends from his dorm at Stern Hall and his fraternity Zeta Psi and was thriving academically. At home, he would tell us endless stories of his life and friends at Berkeley. Marco's life was cut too short. And we are all devastated, thinking about all the opportunities and life experiences that he will miss and we will miss together. Marco, we all love you and more than you will ever know," Wojcicki was quoted as saying by PEOPLE.

In February last year, Susan Wojcicki announced her resignation from YouTube in a blog post. She said that she now wants to focus on her family, health and personal projects. Her announcement came after Neal Mohan took over the senior vice president and the head of YouTube.

Wojcicki said she agreed with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai to take on an advisory role across Google and Alphabet in the longer term. "This will allow me to call on my different experiences over the years to offer counsel and guidance across Google and the portfolio of Alphabet companies," she said.

