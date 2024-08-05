Exclusive | ‘Indian customers are ahead of the curve’: Chen Wang, General Manager- IoT Business Unit, MediaTek

MediaTek recently announced a new partnership with Jio to develop a 'Made in India' smart digital cluster for electric two-wheelers, combining MediaTek's chipsets with JioThings' digital solutions. In an exclusive conversation with Business Today’s Technology editor, Aayush Ailawadi, CK Wang, General Manager- IoT Business Unit, MediaTek talked about this partnership and their India plans.

He stated, “About six months ago, we started discussions on how to engage locally with a powerful partner. Jio has been our long-term partner; we've collaborated for five or six years across various MediaTek products. Our new collaboration with Jio to explore opportunities in the two-wheeler market could be a tremendous game-changer. MediaTek provides not only hardware and software but also integrates with Jio's services, including 4G apps, navigation, and even subscriber services. I believe this will create a synergy greater than the sum of its parts.”

He also revealed that EVs offer superior tech, AI, and eco-friendly ride, leading to massive market growth. He explained, “The transition from traditional mechanical two-wheelers to electric vehicles (EVs) not only brings improved technology and connectivity, but also incorporates cutting-edge AI technology. This transformation enhances the riding experience and helps reduce pollution, a critical issue globally. I foresee double-digit growth in the number of EV two-wheelers replacing internal combustion engine (ICE) models in the coming years.”

When asked about his opinion on the rapid transition from ICE to EV and the role of technology in the coming future, he noted, “Engaging with customers through both hardware and AI-driven software solutions is key. Many of our partners aim to leverage AI's power to enhance operational efficiency, particularly in fleet management, rider safety, helmet detection, and maintenance of two-wheelers. This will bring significant change and value to the industry, and we're proud to be part of it.”

He also talked about creating a connected ecosystem with MediaTek. He stated, “At MediaTek, we've collaborated with many Indian customers to achieve market-leading positions not only in smartphones but also in TVs, tablets, and more. We're proud to engage with Indian customers, not just for ecosystem development but also for scalability. We aim to provide an open platform for developers in India to embrace MediaTek technology, democratizing access to technology for everyone.”

When asked about the growing automotive industry in India, he said, “Indian customers are ahead of the curve, which is surprising and exciting. The shift will happen soon, given the open-mindedness and eagerness to embrace technology here. With India's efficiency in adoption and execution, I believe we'll see rapid progress.”