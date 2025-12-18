Explained: What is DHRUV64 and why does it matter for India’s chip ambitions?

India has taken another significant step toward semiconductor self-reliance with the launch of DHRUV64, its first 1.0 GHz, 64-bit dual-core indigenous microprocessor, developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the Microprocessor Development Programme (MDP).

DHRUV64 is a fully homegrown microprocessor designed to power a wide range of strategic and commercial applications. Built on modern architectural principles, it offers improved multitasking, efficiency and system reliability, while supporting integration with external hardware systems.

In practical terms, microprocessors act as the “brain” of electronic devices — from smartphones and cars to medical equipment, defence systems and satellites. With DHRUV64, India now owns a modern processor platform that can be deployed without dependence on foreign chip suppliers.

Why is this launch strategically important?

India currently consumes nearly 20% of all microprocessors manufactured globally, yet remains heavily dependent on imports. DHRUV64 strengthens India’s secure and self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem, reducing long-term reliance on overseas suppliers for critical digital infrastructure.

The processor also expands India’s indigenous pipeline, following earlier efforts such as:

SHAKTI (IIT-Madras) for strategic and defence use

AJIT (IIT Bombay) for industrial and robotics applications

VIKRAM (ISRO-SCL) for space missions

THEJAS64 (C-DAC) for industrial automation

Together, these initiatives are helping create an Indian processor ecosystem rather than standalone chips.

How does DHRUV64 support R&D, startups and talent?

DHRUV64 is positioned as a development-friendly platform for startups, academia and industry. It allows developers to prototype indigenous computing products at lower cost, without licensing barriers associated with proprietary architectures.

With India already home to nearly 20% of the world’s chip design engineers, the processor is expected to strengthen skill development and research pipelines, while accelerating work on next-generation processors like Dhanush and Dhanush+, now under development.

What role does RISC-V play in this roadmap?

DHRUV64 is part of the Digital India RISC-V (DIR-V) Programme, which promotes open-architecture chip design. RISC-V carries no licence fees, encouraging wider adoption, shared innovation and collaboration across startups, research institutions and industry.

Under DIR-V:

THEJAS32 was fabricated overseas in Malaysia

THEJAS64 was manufactured domestically at SCL Mohali

DHRUV64 becomes the third major chip in this roadmap

DHANUSH64 and DHANUSH64+ SoCs are currently under development

Which government programmes are backing this effort?

India’s indigenous chip push is supported by a coordinated institutional framework led by MeitY, C-DAC and national missions such as:

India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), which has approved semiconductor projects worth ₹1.60 lakh crore across six states

Chips to Startup (C2S), aimed at building 85,000 industry-ready professionals

Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme for fabless chip design

INUP-i2i, which provides hands-on access to nanofabrication facilities

The launch of DHRUV64 signals that India is moving beyond policy intent to actual silicon capability. From THEJAS32 to DHRUV64 — and now toward Dhanush — India’s processor roadmap reflects a structured, confidence-driven approach to achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat in advanced chip technologies.