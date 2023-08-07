'Extra sleep, delicious breakfast': Google tempts IT workers back to office with on-campus hotels

In an attempt to entice its employees back to the office, Google has rolled out a quirky 'Summer Special' offer that allows full-time workers to book rooms at an on-campus hotel in Mountain View for the price of $99 a night (roughly Rs 8,200), according to a report by CNBC. However, the deal isn't winning over everyone, with some workers raising their eyebrows at the offer.

The promotion, which runs through September 30, aims to make the transition to the hybrid workplace smoother for Googlers. While the idea of a seamless work-life balance with no daily commute might sound appealing, employees are skeptical about the fine print. Considering that the stay is for unapproved business travel, employees are expected to foot the bill using their personal credit cards. Sadly, Google won't be reimbursing their stays.

The ad for the hotel deal paints a picture of convenience and relaxation: extra sleep in the mornings, delicious breakfasts, quick workouts before work starts, and leisurely evenings on the rooftop deck or exploring local activities after the workday ends. However, some employees aren't sold on the idea and have taken to internal discussion forums to express their views.

Why is $99 Affordable in Bay Area?



The San Francisco Bay Area's soaring real estate costs have been a long-standing issue. The issue has been driven by limited housing supply and high demand from tech workers and executives. Google's on-campus hotel in Mountain View is an attempt to alleviate some of the housing crunch, but the price tag is leaving employees questioning its value.

With the hotel stay costing approximately $3,000 (Roughly Rs 2,50,000) a month, it's no surprise that some are hesitant. Employees compared the hotel cost to their current living arrangements, with one saying, "I pay more and get a lot less in total for my apartment," while another boasted that their current residence is far superior.

However, some employees would consider the offer if it included additional perks like fully-furnished rooms, unlimited meals, paid utilities, and daily housekeeping.

Google's Attempts to Bring Employees Back to the Office



Google's push to bring employees back to the office hasn't been without challenges. Last year, the company began the return-to-office process with a three-day workweek, but attendance remained sparse due to concerns over housing costs and increased productivity while working remotely. Even with recent strict enforcement measures, some workers continue to hold out for remote work opportunities.

According to the report, Google's HR chief has urged approved remote workers to reconsider their status and rejoin their colleagues in the office. The tech giant's attempt to reduce the hotel's vacancy after corporate travel budget cuts is a creative move, but it remains to be seen how successful it will be in enticing employees back to the workplace.

