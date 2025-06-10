F1 reveals 2026 race calendar with 24 Grands Prix and a Madrid debut

Formula 1 and the FIA have officially released the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar, locking in a 24-race schedule that stretches across five continents and embraces the sport’s next era of technical evolution and sustainability.

The championship begins with the Australian Grand Prix from March 6 to 8 and ends in Abu Dhabi on December 4 to 6. Along the way, drivers and teams will navigate the introduction of new technical regulations and 100% advanced sustainable fuels, signalling a major shift in F1’s environmental and performance trajectory.

As in recent years, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix have been moved to April to accommodate Ramadan, which falls across February and March in 2026.

One of the more notable calendar tweaks is the reshuffling of the Canadian Grand Prix, which has been moved to May 22 to 24, right after Miami, allowing for improved freight logistics across North America. This move is part of broader efforts to streamline the geographical flow of the season, reducing environmental impact and operational strain.

This revision helps create a more contiguous European summer stretch, starting in Monaco (June 5-7) and ending in Madrid (September 11-13), which will host its first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix pending final circuit approval. The Madrid race replaces one of the traditional rounds at Barcelona, marking a historic shift for Spanish motorsport fans.

From there, the season resumes its global tour with races in Azerbaijan, Singapore, and a triple-header in the Americas covering Austin, Mexico City, and São Paulo. The campaign then heads to Las Vegas, Qatar, and finally Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi to bring the curtain down.

The calendar release comes just days after the FIA unveiled its 2026 technical regulations, which include lighter, more agile cars and active aerodynamics, offering teams and fans a glimpse into F1’s future identity.

Here is the complete 2026 Formula One calendar:

Date Country Venue March 6–8 Australia Melbourne March 13–15 China Shanghai March 27–29 Japan Suzuka April 10–12 Advertisement Bahrain Sakhir April 17–19 Saudi Arabia Jeddah May 1–3 USA Miami May 22–24 Canada Montreal June 5–7 Monaco Monaco June 12–14 Spain Barcelona-Catalunya June 26–28 Austria Spielberg July 3–5 UK Silverstone July 17–19 Belgium Spa-Francorchamps July 24–26 Hungary Budapest August 21–23 Netherlands Zandvoort September 4–6 Italy Monza September 11–13 Spain Madrid* September 25–27 Azerbaijan Baku October 9–11 Singapore Singapore October 23–25 USA Austin October 30 – Nov 1 Mexico Mexico City November 6–8 Brazil São Paulo November 19–21 USA Las Vegas November 27–29 Qatar Lusail December 4–6 UAE Abu Dhabi

*Madrid Grand Prix is subject to FIA circuit homologation approval.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “2026 will be a new era for Formula 1 where we will witness a brand-new set of regulations for our sport, the cars and the engines that will be powered by 100% sustainable fuel."

“We are excited to welcome Madrid to the calendar, and to see huge automotive brands like Audi, Cadillac and Ford join the Formula 1 grid. It promises to be an unforgettable season, where once again we will come together at 24 amazing global venues to watch the best drivers in the world push themselves to the limit and produce incredible wheel to wheel racing for our millions of fans watching around the globe," he added.

“I want to thank all our fans for their passionate support and the FIA, with all the volunteers, marshals and officials, as well as the promoters, partners, sponsors, host cities and the local motor racing federations for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule in what I know will be another historic year for Formula 1,” he said.