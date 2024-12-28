FAA approves Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket for commercial space launches

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company, a commercial space launch license for its New Glenn rocket. The approval marks a significant milestone for the company as it enters the competitive market for national security space missions.

Blue Origin now joins SpaceX and United Launch Alliance (ULA), the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture, in competing for contracts under a $5.6 billion Pentagon program. The U.S. Department of Defense selected the three companies earlier this year to vie for national security satellite launches.

The FAA’s five-year license allows Blue Origin to conduct orbital missions from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, with the reusable New Glenn rocket’s first stage set to land on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean.

The New Glenn rocket’s first flight will serve as a certification mission required by the U.S. Space Force before Blue Origin can handle national security payloads. Originally intended to launch two NASA spacecraft to Mars, the mission was delayed due to development setbacks, prompting NASA to shift the payload to another rocket.

Instead, New Glenn’s inaugural mission will carry technology related to Blue Origin’s Blue Ring program, which offers manoeuvrable spacecraft services to the Pentagon.

While SpaceX continues to dominate the commercial launch market with its reusable Falcon 9 rocket and the next-generation Starship in testing, Blue Origin has faced delays in bringing New Glenn to market. Last December, the company brought on Amazon veteran Dave Limp to accelerate the rocket’s development.

SpaceX recently made headlines in October when Starship’s towering first-stage booster successfully returned to its Texas launch pad during a flight test, demonstrating progress toward full reusability.

The FAA approval is a pivotal step for Blue Origin, but the company faces stiff competition as it seeks to carve out its position in the lucrative space launch market. With its reusable design and upcoming debut mission, New Glenn represents Blue Origin’s ambition to challenge industry leaders and expand its footprint in orbital and national security missions.