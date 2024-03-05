Facebook, Instagram, Threads face massive outage: Elon Musk pokes fun as Meta faces disruption

Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, all owned by Meta, are currently experiencing technical glitches. The outage, which appears to have started around 8:30 PM IST, has affected many users worldwide. The issue has also impacted Meta Quest headsets, with some users unable to log in. Facebook users are being logged out of their accounts and are unable to log back in. On Instagram, users are finding it impossible to refresh their feeds.

Meta has acknowledged the issue on its status page, saying it is aware of the Facebook login problem and that its engineering teams are working to resolve it. Facebook referred to a statement by Meta communications head Andy Stone on X, Threads' main competitor. He said the company is aware of the access issues and is working to fix them. Stone said, 'We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now.'

We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024

A similar outage occurred in 2021, when a configuration issue caused Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to be inaccessible for several hours.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk took a jab at Meta, stating on X, 'If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working'. Musk has been critical of Meta since the launch of Threads, which gained prominence after Musk's take over of Twitter.

Currently, Threads appears to be completely down, displaying an error message when accessed from a mobile device. However, WhatsApp is functioning normally. Downdetector has seen a rapid increase in reports for all three platforms, while global network trackers NetBlocks has noted that the issue is affecting multiple countries.

