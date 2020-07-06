Facebook ties up with CBSE to offer certificate course in 'Augmented Reality', 'Digital Safety'

Social media giant Facebook and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have introduced training programmes in Augmented Reality and Digital Safety.



According to CBSE, Augmented Reality is going to be one of the most significant technologies of the future. In its official notification, the board cited NASSCOM and wrote, "Augmented/ Virtual Reality will create demand for developers trained in these technologies in the near future".



The modules are for secondary school students. The curriculum is now available on the CBSE website. The curriculum will cover aspects such as safety, privacy, mental health and Instagram's guide for building healthy digital habits. The module has been designed to guide students to become responsible digital users, identify and report threats and harassment as well as report misinformation.



At least 10,000 students will be covered in the training which will be imparted by the Centre for Social Research (CSR).



At least 10,000 students will be covered in the training which will be imparted by the Centre for Social Research (CSR).

Also, as part of the collaboration, Facebook will support CBSE in its first-ever initiative to introduce Artificial Reality in the curriculum. In the first phase, 10,000 teachers will be trained, while f30,000 students will undergo the same in the second phase. The three-week training, to be conducted in batches, will cover the fundamentals of AR and ways to utilise Facebook's software, Spark AR Studio in order to create augmented reality experiences. Students will receive an e-certificate from CBSE and Facebook on the successful completion of the courses.



