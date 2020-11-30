scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

FAU-G vs PUBG: Akshay Kumar's army game appears on Play Store as latter plans India comeback

Studio nCore Games, the Bengaluru-based mobile game developer, had announced that the game will be launched in November. However, it is just the pre-registration that goes live on the last day of the month.

As PUBG Mobile is eyeing a comeback in India, its Indian replacement has already surfaced on the Google Play Store. FAU-G, or Fearless and United Guard, the Made-in-India alternative to PUBG Mobile appeared on the Google's mobile app platform for pre-registration on Monday, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

FAU-G was announced in September this year by actor Akshay Kumar after PUBG Mobile was banned in India. However, the latter game is also set to make a comeback as PUBG Mobile India.

Studio nCore Games, the Bengaluru-based mobile game developer, announced the availability of the game for pre-registration on the Google Play Store, giving users the opportunity to be the first ones to play the game.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile is a step closer to making a comeback in India 

The studio had announced that the game will be launched in November; it is just the pre-registration that has been initiated, that too on the last day of the month.

You can pre-register for FAU-G on an Android smartphone by going to its page on Google Play Store. Once the game goes live, you will be automatically notified.


Also read: Flipkart Wholesale in final stages of consolidating Walmart India in its operations

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos