PUBG Mobile is a step closer to making a comeback in India

PUBG's relaunch has been making quite a buzz for some time now. The new developments bring PUBG Mobile a step closer to a possible relaunch in India.

PUBG Corp, which is owned by South Korean video game company Krafton Inc., had announced its plans to make a fresh India comeback on November 12. Setting up an India subsidiary was one of those plans. This would help "enhance communications and services with players," PUBG Corp had said in a statement. As an extension to those plans, PUBG Corp will have an India office and it will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, e-sports, and game development.

A few days back PUBG alluded towards a possible launch of the Indian version of the game. According to updates, India pre-registrations for PUBG are now live on the Tap Tap app.

However, all of this does not guarantee PUBG Mobile's return to India. The government of India has set a tough precedence sending out a strong message that the nation's privacy cannot be taken for granted. On November 24, the government banned 43 more Chinese apps including AliExpress for allegedly engaging in "activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order". As many as 220 Chinese apps are now banned in India.

Also Read : India using 'national security' as excuse to ban apps, says China