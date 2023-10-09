Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Google Pixel Buds A-series selling with massive discount at just Rs 3,999; check deal

Google Pixel Buds A-series is selling at a price of Rs 3,999, down from its launch price of Rs 9,999. The earbuds were launched in 2021 but feature Bluetooth 5 and Google Assistant support. The earbuds are also great for AI-powered features like real-time translation.

Flipkart is also offering discounts via bank offers. However, the price of Rs 3,999 is below the minimum threshold for the offers. However, buyers can still opt for no-cost EMIs starting at Rs 1,333 per month for Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, ICICI Bank Credit Card, and others.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Features

The Google Pixel Buds A-series comes with support for Google Assistant. You only need to say 'OK Google' while wearing the buds. The earbuds can provide features like real-time translations. The buds don't get Active Noise Cancelling but it supports Adaptive Sound and passive noise reduction.

The Pixel Buds A-series 5 hours of playtime with just the buds. Including the case, the Pixel Buds A-Series can provide a total playback time of 24 hours. The Pixel Buds come with a USB Type-C charging port and a USB-C to USB-A charging cable.

The new buds can pair with any Android, iOS, or other device with Bluetooth 4.0 or later version. The buds themselves come with Bluetooth 5.

The earbuds come with a 12mm dynamic driver, and dual beamforming microphones for better call quality. To control calls and volume, the Buds come with touch-sensitive controls.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Offer

Flipkart is also providing deals on Google Pixel devices from last year. The Pixel 7 can be purchased at Rs 41,999 without the inclusion of bank offers and exchange bonuses. The e-commerce giant is also offering discounts on the Google Pixel 7 Pro which is selling at Rs 63,999 without bank offers and exchange bonus.

Google Pixel 8 Offer

The recently launched Google Pixel 8 is also available with bank offers on Flipkart. The launch price remains the same at Rs 82,999 for the device but buyers can opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 and up to Rs 7,250 bank offer for ICICI Credit card holders. The Google Pixel 8 Pro buyers can get a discount of Rs 9,000 using bank offers and also avail the exchange bonus provided by Flipkart. The Pixel 8 Pro is listed at Rs 1,06,999.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Best smartphones under Rs 25,000 from Vivo, Poco, Xiaomi, OnePlus

Also read: ‘Keep your seatbelt on to get discount on iPhone 14’: How a Big Billion Days sale offer kept passengers on a SpiceJet flight in their seats