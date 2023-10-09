Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Best smartphones under Rs 25,000 from Vivo, Poco, Redmi, OnePlus

The festive season sales on Amazon and Flipkart are live in the form of the Great Indian Festival sale and Big Billion Days sale respectively. This could be a great time to upgrade your current smartphone. The bank offers and exchange bonuses, combined with the discounted pricing can lead to substantial discounts for buyers. One of the most crowded price segments in the smartphone department is the sub-Rs 25,000 market.

The following is the list of Android smartphones that can be purchased at a price under Rs 25,000 during the Amazon and Flipkart sale.



iQOO Z7 Pro

The iQOO Z7 Pro is a great option for those looking for a gaming phone in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a dual-camera setup on the back with a 64MP main sensor and a 4600mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

Poco F5 5G

The Poco X5 Pro is another great option for those looking for a high-performance phone in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 5G processor and is also said to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also expected to have a triple-camera setup on the back with a 108MP main sensor and a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Lava Agni 2 5G

Those looking for Lava Agni 2 5G is a great option for those looking for a phone with a large battery and a good display in an affordable price range. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor and a 4700mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G was launched earlier this year. The Realme premium mid-range smartphone is available with discounts bringing the price within the sub-Rs 25,000 segment. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G. The phone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and a triple-camera setup on the back with a 200MP main sensor.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. The phone comes with 120Hz AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 12 Pro gets a 67W fast charging with a 5000mAh battery unit. It gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor from Sony.

vivo V29e

The vivo V29e is a great option for those looking for a stylish phone with great selfie camera in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a dual-camera setup on the back with a 64MP main sensor and a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The front-facing camera is a 50MP unit which is one of the USPs of the device.

Motorola Edge 40

The Motorola Edge 40 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor and features a 6.55-inch P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50MP main sensor and a 4400mAh battery with 68W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is a good option for those looking for a budget-friendly phone. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Also read: Best time to buy new Android, iOS smartphone? Check offers from Amazon, Flipkart on Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme devices

Also read: One lakh seasonal jobs created by Amazon India ahead of festive season