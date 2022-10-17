Flipkart Big Diwali sale new dates announced with deals on Apple, Samsung, realme, more

Flipkart concluded one phase of the Big Diwali Sale on October 16 and has now announced the next phase. The Big Diwali sale on Flipkart will resume on 19 October and will continue till 23 October. Similar to the previous phase, there will be deals on various smartphones, appliances, electronics, accessories and more. The sale will begin early for Flipkart Plus members. They will be getting early-bird access to the deals 24 hours prior to other customers. The deals for Flipkart Plus members will go live at midnight on 18 October.

Over and above discounted prices, buyers on Flipkart will be able to get some additional price cuts with the help of bank offers during the Big Diwali sale. For smartphones, Flipkart will be offering a 10 per cent Instant Discount with SBI credit cards. Flipkart is also offering 10 per cent instant cashback on Paytm Wallet and UPI transactions. T

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is promising deals on various smartphone brands which includes realme, Poco, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Apple iPhone, Xiaomi, Motorola, Google, Infinix, Micromax and Lava. Some of the specific deals on smartphones teased on Flipkart is the Realme C33, Poco C31 and Oppo K10 5G as well as Redmi 10.

Apart from smartphones, Flipkart is offering up to 80 per cent off on electronics and accessories such as smartphone back covers, cases, screen guards. Buyers will also be able to get discounts on Gaming laptops and data storage equipment such as pen drives and hard drives.

Flipkart is also offering up to 75 per cent off on TVs and Appliances including 4K Ultra HD TVs, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners and other smart TVs.