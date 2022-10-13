Missed the Apple iPhone 13 deal? Here's how to still get it for a price under Rs 45,000

Apple iPhone 13 was one of the biggest deals offered during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart. The demand was so high that many sellers were even canceling pre-paid orders of the device. If you missed it, you still have a chance to get it for an incredibly low price of under Rs 45,000. The Apple iPhone 13 continues to be an attractive deal due to its resemblance to iPhone 14, both in terms of aesthetics and internals. Similar to the iPhone 14, the iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset. The camera setup is also pretty similar.



The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale had reduced the price of the Apple iPhone 13 to Rs 49,990 for the 128GB variant, excluding all the bank discounts and exchange offers. Flipkart is still offering the same variant at a price of Rs 59,990 which is almost 10,000 higher. However, you can still get the device with a price tag below Rs 45,000.



The price of Rs 59,990 can be brought down further by using different bank offers. The highest that is available right now is a 10 per cent off on Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. The maximum discount is capped at Rs 1,750. This brings the price to Rs 58,240. Furthermore, buyers can get an exchange offer for their existing devices. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 16,900 off on the iPhone 13. While this could take the price down to Rs 41,340, Flipkart will be demanding high-end devices in return. However, users planning to upgrade from the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 13 can do so by getting an exchange value of Rs 15,000. This will comfortably bring the overall price under Rs 45,000. The iPhone 11 Pro can fetch an exchange value of Rs 13,000.