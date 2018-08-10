Flipkart Big Freedom Sale: Offers on Zenfone Max Pro, Pixel 2 and more

Flipkart's The Big Freedom Sale is live and will go on till August 12. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts and special offers on smartphones, electronics, fashion products, home appliances and more. The sale starts after Amazon India inaugrated Freedom Sale on August 9, which will also continue till August 12.
Apart from the usual deals, Flipkart is offering a 10 per cent cashback on payment done via credit cards from Citibank.
Here are the smartphone deals that can make for a good buy
Honor 7A (3GB/32GB)
Original Price - Rs 10,999
Offer Price - Rs 7,999
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Original Price- Rs 10,999
Offer Price-Rs 10,499
Honor 9 lite (3GB RAM)
Original Price- Rs 13,999
Offer Price -Rs 10,999
Extra Up to Rs 3000 Off on exchange
Google Pixel 2 (128 GB)
Original Price- Rs 70,000
Offer price- Rs 53,999
Extra Buyback Value Up to Rs 31,000
Exchange up to Rs 15,950
Infinix smart 2 (3 GB RAM)
Original price: Rs 7,999
Offer price: Rs 6,999
Samsung Galaxy On8 (4GB/64GB)
Original Price- Rs 19,990
Offer Price- Rs 16,990
Samsung galaxy On6 (4GB/64GB)
Original Price- Rs 15,490
Offer price- Rs 13,490
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (3GB/64GB)
Original Price- Rs 17,900
Discount Price- Rs 10,900
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro (2GB /16GB)
Original Price- Rs 8,490
Discount price- Rs 6,490
Samsung Galaxy On Max (4GB RAM)
Original Price- Rs 16,900
Discount price- Rs 11,990
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (4GB RAM)
Original Price- Rs 41,900
Discount Price- Rs 29,990
