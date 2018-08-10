Flipkart Big Freedom Sale: Offers on Zenfone Max Pro, Pixel 2 and more

Flipkart's The Big Freedom Sale is live and will go on till August 12. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts and special offers on smartphones, electronics, fashion products, home appliances and more. The sale starts after Amazon India inaugrated Freedom Sale on August 9, which will also continue till August 12.

Apart from the usual deals, Flipkart is offering a 10 per cent cashback on payment done via credit cards from Citibank.

Here are the smartphone deals that can make for a good buy

Original Price - Rs 10,999

Offer Price - Rs 7,999

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Original Price- Rs 10,999

Offer Price-Rs 10,499

Honor 9 lite (3GB RAM)

Original Price- Rs 13,999

Offer Price -Rs 10,999

Extra Up to Rs 3000 Off on exchange

Google Pixel 2 (128 GB)

Original Price- Rs 70,000

Offer price- Rs 53,999

Extra Buyback Value Up to Rs 31,000

Exchange up to Rs 15,950

Infinix smart 2 (3 GB RAM)

Original price: Rs 7,999

Offer price: Rs 6,999

Samsung Galaxy On8 (4GB/64GB)

Original Price- Rs 19,990

Offer Price- Rs 16,990

Samsung galaxy On6 (4GB/64GB)

Original Price- Rs 15,490

Offer price- Rs 13,490

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (3GB/64GB)

Original Price- Rs 17,900

Discount Price- Rs 10,900

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro (2GB /16GB)

Original Price- Rs 8,490

Discount price- Rs 6,490

Samsung Galaxy On Max (4GB RAM)

Original Price- Rs 16,900

Discount price- Rs 11,990

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (4GB RAM)

Original Price- Rs 41,900

Discount Price- Rs 29,990