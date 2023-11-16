Flipkart office becomes crime scene: Former employee allegedly orchestrates Rs 21 lakh robbery

A Flipkart office in Sonipat, Haryana witnessed a daring heist turning the premises into a crime scene. The robbery was allegedly led by a recently terminated ex-employee. The assailants reportedly made away with Rs 21 lakh while wielding toy guns, as per reports. The crime transpired last month on October 16, orchestrated by Sumit, the disgruntled former employee who masterminded the plan alongside accomplices Anil Tiger and Sandeep, according to authorities.

Taking advantage of the festive season, Sumit strategically exploited the heightened cash flow during Diwali, capitalising on insider knowledge to execute the robbery at a specific time, effectively staving off law enforcement's initial pursuit.

Despite evading the law for a month, officials managed to apprehend two of the alleged culprits. Upon their capture, authorities recovered a portion of the stolen sum, amounting to Rs 6.3 lakh, along with a vehicle, a toy pistol, and an axe linked to the crime.

Bharti Dabas, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Gohana, divulged to India Today, "Sumit was well aware of the increased cash flow in the office during the Diwali season. He exploited this knowledge to plan the timing of the robbery," Dabas highlighted Sumit's recent termination as a catalyst for the alleged criminal act.

As the investigation continues, Sandeep remains at large, prompting an ongoing police pursuit to track down the fugitive accomplice.

Meanwhile, shortly after Flipkart’s highly successful Big Billion Days sale event, the spotlight shifted to the e-commerce giant's escalating losses. Data from Tofler, a business intelligence platform, reveals that Flipkart India witnessed a 45 percent surge in net losses, reaching Rs 4,890.6 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal year compared to Rs 3,371.2 crore in the preceding year.

Despite this, the Walmart-owned company experienced a 9 percent rise in consolidated revenues, reaching Rs 56,013 crore during 2022-23. Expenses for the fiscal year soared to Rs 60,858 crore, marking an 11.5 percent increase from the previous year’s Rs 54,580 crore.