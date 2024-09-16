scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Former OnePlus exec launches new DeperAI brand in India; unveils new UFCS-compatible fast chargers

Feedback

Former OnePlus exec launches new DeperAI brand in India; unveils new UFCS-compatible fast chargers

DeperAI, founded by former OnePlus executive Jim Zhang, has launched India's first UFCS-compatible 65W fast charging adapters. These adapters, named ‘Superpower 65W’ and ‘Superpower 65W PRO’, are made in Noida and will be available from September 15.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
DeperAI GAN Charger DeperAI GAN Charger

Former OnePlus executive Jim Zhang has launched DeperAI, a technology brand, along with its first products: the ‘Superpower 65W’ and ‘Superpower 65W PRO’ adapters. These made-in-India adapters are the first in the country to support UFCS (Universal Fast Charging Specification), offering fast charging across a wide range of devices.

Related Articles

The adapters are manufactured at the Caria Factory in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and feature dual USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. They are compatible with global voltage standards (100-240V, 50/60Hz), making them suitable for use worldwide.

Both adapters will be available for purchase from September 15 on Amazon and DeperAI’s website, with the Superpower 65W Adapter priced at ₹1,499 and the Superpower 65W PRO Adapter at ₹1,999.

The Superpower 65W Adapter comes with a single USB-C port, supporting output options from 5V/3A to 20V/3.25A, and is available in two colours: Sleek White and Bold Dark Blue. The Superpower 65W PRO Adapter offers dual USB-C and one USB-A port, providing output combinations such as 45W+20W and 45W+18W, and comes in Vibrant Dark Blue and Eye-catching Yellow.

Both adapters are designed to support multiple fast charging standards, including 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, and 20V/3.25A. They offer up to 65W of combined output for simultaneous charging of multiple devices.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Sep 16, 2024, 2:13 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement