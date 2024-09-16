Former OnePlus exec launches new DeperAI brand in India; unveils new UFCS-compatible fast chargers

Former OnePlus executive Jim Zhang has launched DeperAI, a technology brand, along with its first products: the ‘Superpower 65W’ and ‘Superpower 65W PRO’ adapters. These made-in-India adapters are the first in the country to support UFCS (Universal Fast Charging Specification), offering fast charging across a wide range of devices.

Related Articles

The adapters are manufactured at the Caria Factory in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and feature dual USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. They are compatible with global voltage standards (100-240V, 50/60Hz), making them suitable for use worldwide.

Both adapters will be available for purchase from September 15 on Amazon and DeperAI’s website, with the Superpower 65W Adapter priced at ₹1,499 and the Superpower 65W PRO Adapter at ₹1,999.

The Superpower 65W Adapter comes with a single USB-C port, supporting output options from 5V/3A to 20V/3.25A, and is available in two colours: Sleek White and Bold Dark Blue. The Superpower 65W PRO Adapter offers dual USB-C and one USB-A port, providing output combinations such as 45W+20W and 45W+18W, and comes in Vibrant Dark Blue and Eye-catching Yellow.

Both adapters are designed to support multiple fast charging standards, including 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, and 20V/3.25A. They offer up to 65W of combined output for simultaneous charging of multiple devices.