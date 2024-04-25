MG Motor India installs 500 EV chargers in 500 days

MG (Morris Garages) has set up 500 chargers in 500 days under its the company's Charge initiative in India. Launched in 2022, the programme is dedicated to installing 1,000 charging points in 1,000 days in apartments, condominiums, and societies for ease of charging for residents and visitors.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, MG Motor India, shares, “MG aspires to do more than provide cutting-edge electric vehicles. This landmark of installing 500 chargers in as many days underscores MG Charge’s vision of creating a robust EV ecosystem that not only supports but propels the widespread embrace of green mobility. Our belief is rooted in delivering not just chargers but convenient and accessible solutions, enhancing the entirety of the electric vehicle ownership experience for a sustainable and bright future.”

MG Motor India with its partners – Exicom Telesystems, ElectreeFi, EchargerBays, Ionage, Statiq & Highway Delite -- have strategically deployed 7.4kW chargers, averaging one installation per day, covering approximately 50 major cities.

MG Motor India has been instrumental in establishing a robust EV charging infrastructure, with over 15,000 nationwide charging touchpoints, including public and home chargers. The company is also working closely with its ecosystem partners such as Glida, TPCL, BPCL, Jio-bp, Statiq, Zeon, and ChargeZone for setting up EV charging infrastructure, and with Attero and Lohum for battery recycling, reuse, and life extension.

The recent partnership with the Shoonya - Zero Pollution Mobility campaign, led by NITI Aayog, underscores MG Motor India's commitment to promoting electric vehicles.