Formula 1: Mclaren's Lando Norris wins Austrian Grand Prix with teammate Oscar Piastri P2

Lando Norris delivered a flawless performance at the Red Bull Ring to secure his third Formula 1 win of the season, fending off teammate Oscar Piastri in a dramatic closing stint. The McLaren duo dominated the race from the outset, with Norris leading most of the way and expertly managing tyre wear and traffic despite a damaged front wing.

Piastri, who had a fresher set of tyres and the pace advantage in the final laps, closed the gap to under 1.5 seconds, but ultimately ran out of time. “I need some pace, please help,” Norris had said on team radio, with the team confirming the wing damage but encouraging him to manage through. He did just that, maintaining his composure even as backmarkers like Alonso and Bortoleto fought fiercely ahead of him.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claimed the final podium spot, managing a steady race that was free from drama but lacked the raw pace to challenge the McLarens. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell struggled to match the frontrunners, with Mercedes unable to cope with the high temperatures on race day.

The midfield saw its share of excitement too. Gabriel Bortoleto and Fernando Alonso engaged in a late-race scrap, with Bortoleto briefly overtaking the veteran before being reeled back in. Nico Hulkenberg pulled off an impressive recovery drive from the back of the grid to finish in the points.

Hamilton was fourth ahead of Russell, Lawson and Alonso. Bortoleto was eighth ahead of Hulkenberg and Ocon.

Meanwhile, the early laps were marred by a dramatic collision between Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen, which took both out of the race. Antonelli apologised immediately, saying, “Super sorry to the team and to Max of course, as he was just a passenger. It was a big mistake, but we just need to move forward.”

The incident brought out an early Safety Car and drastically reshaped the race’s complexion. As the dust settled, it became clear the McLaren cars were in a class of their own.

McLaren’s strategy team faced tough calls throughout, especially with both drivers battling for track position. Piastri was left frustrated at times but held his ground. “Yeah, it’s not pleasant but it is okay,” he calmly responded when told about a flat spot on his tyre while chasing Norris.

Norris now strengthens his championship position and heads to Silverstone on a high, with McLaren clearly looking like serious contenders this season.